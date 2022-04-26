Ukraine condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into war and supports Moldova's territorial integrity, - Foreign Ministry
The Foreign Ministry condemned attempts to involve the Transnistrian region of Moldova in a full-scale war against Ukraine.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine strongly supports Moldova's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We condemn attempts to involve the Transnistrian region of Moldova in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. We call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, "the statement said.
