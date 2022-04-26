ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9194 visitors online
News War
3 181 6

Ukraine condemns attempts to drag Transnistria into war and supports Moldova's territorial integrity, - Foreign Ministry

молдова

The Foreign Ministry condemned attempts to involve the Transnistrian region of Moldova in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine strongly supports Moldova's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We condemn attempts to involve the Transnistrian region of Moldova in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. We call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, "the statement said.

Read more: Russia creates reasons for invasion from Transnistria according to plan of capture of Ukrainian coast of Black Sea, - Butusov

Author: 

Moldova (278) Oleh Nikolenko (75)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 