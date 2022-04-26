We see Japan as important member of anti-war coalition, - Zelenskyi after conversation with Prime Minister Kishida

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Continued the dialogue with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. Informed about the heroic opposition to the Russian aggression.

Thanked Japan for its important support. Prospects for post-war cooperation were discussed. We see Japan as an important participant in Ukraine's anti-war coalition and future security agreements," the statement said.

Read more: For first time in two decades, Japan called Kurils illegally occupied by Russia