ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9194 visitors online
News
4 806 1

In Zaporizhzhia region, air defense forces shot down Russian missile

ракета,вирва,воронка

Russian troops continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia region. Another missile of the occupiers was destroyed by the defenders of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration's Facebook page.

A spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Colonel Ivan Arefyev, announced another shelling on April 26. The enemy missile was destroyed near Zaporizhzhia.

Another "arrival" for today!

This time near the regional centre, near the village of Spasivka.

The missile was destroyed by the Air Defense Forces of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Forces," the statement said.

Read more: On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command

Anti-aircraft warfare (1506) rocket (1578) Zaporizka region (1220)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 