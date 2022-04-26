In Zaporizhzhia region, air defense forces shot down Russian missile

Russian troops continue to shell the Zaporizhzhia region. Another missile of the occupiers was destroyed by the defenders of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration's Facebook page.

A spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Colonel Ivan Arefyev, announced another shelling on April 26. The enemy missile was destroyed near Zaporizhzhia.

Another "arrival" for today!

This time near the regional centre, near the village of Spasivka.

The missile was destroyed by the Air Defense Forces of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Forces," the statement said.

