Occupiers are trying to involve cadets from Libya and participants in hostilities in Syria and Chechnya in war with Ukraine, - intelligence

Students of the Mikhailovsky Military Artillery Academy (St. Petersburg), who are undergoing internships in Libya, may soon join the occupation army.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that the command of the academy is taking measures to return students to the territory of the Russian Federation and involve them in hostilities against Ukraine.

"Also the Russians are also looking for servicemen who can agree to take part in the armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine. To this end, they are even reducing the composition of the Russian group in the Syrian Arab Republic. In recent days, organizational and staffing changes have been made in this group. As a result, 200 positions in the Aleppo tactical group have been cut," the intelligence service said.

It is expected that after the return of the reduced troops, they will be immediately sent to the areas of hostilities.

"In general, the Russian military command is showing considerable interest in the servicemen who took part in the fighting in Syria and Chechnya. Currently, measures are being taken to involve them in the occupation army. The main regions where the mobilization campaign: Krasnodar Territory, Perm Krai, the Republic of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and Kalmykia. These actions are accompanied by a powerful propaganda campaign against the "Nazi/punitive" regime in Ukraine. Also important is the material and financial aspect, which in the context of restrictive sanctions against the United States and Western countries is tangible for the population of Russia. The information is confirmed that the participants of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine are additionally motivated by the opportunity to improve their financial situation at the expense of "trophies", - summed up by Intelligence.

