Lithuania still has weapons that can be handed over to Ukraine, - commander of Armed Forces Rupshis

Lithuanian authorities are negotiating the transfer of weapons to Ukraine.

According to the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces Valdemaras Rupsis, the state still has weapons that it could hand over to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to DELFI.lt.

"We are considering possible options. They are still there, we are still negotiating with key allies about what supply lines could be if we give them away. In the end, we are consulting with the Ukrainian side on what they need," he said.

According to the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Ukrainians need to be given such equipment that can be used effectively.

He also stressed that support for Lithuania includes not only arms supplies but also training. "We are ready to continue to provide much-needed support to the Ukrainian army through training," Rupshis said.

It will be recalled that Lithuania has already handed over Stinger missile systems, other anti-tank, anti-aircraft weapons, and ammunition to Ukraine.

Lithuania also conducted training for the Ukrainian military on how to handle American anti-tank weapons.