The aggressor country's defense ministry is threatening to strike at "decision-making centers" in Kyiv if Ukraine attacks facilities in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, RIA Novosti reported with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense drew attention to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Hippie about Kyiv's strikes on facilities in Russia with British weapons.

The Defense Ministry noted that London's direct provocation of such strikes by Kyiv, in the event of an attempt to implement them, would immediately lead to a proportionate response. The Russian Armed Forces are on round-the-clock readiness to strike back with high-precision weapons at decision-making centers in Kyiv, "the edition writes.

We will remind, earlier in Britain declared that Ukraine can quite legally attack military objects in Russia.

