Nuclear rhetoric of Russian Federation is very dangerous, everyone loses in nuclear war, - head of Pentagon Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin insists that Russia's nuclear rhetoric is "very dangerous" - all parties lose in a nuclear war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"You have heard me say more than once that such rhetoric is very dangerous and doesn't help. Nobody wants to see a nuclear war take place. It is a war in which all parties lose," he said.

See more: Austin on historic Ramstein summit: More than 40 countries come together to help Ukraine defeat Russia. PHOTOS