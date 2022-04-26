ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11689 visitors online
News War
8 377 29

Nuclear rhetoric of Russian Federation is very dangerous, everyone loses in nuclear war, - head of Pentagon Austin

зброя,ядерна

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin insists that Russia's nuclear rhetoric is "very dangerous" - all parties lose in a nuclear war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"You have heard me say more than once that such rhetoric is very dangerous and doesn't help. Nobody wants to see a nuclear war take place. It is a war in which all parties lose," he said.

See more: Austin on historic Ramstein summit: More than 40 countries come together to help Ukraine defeat Russia. PHOTOS

Author: 

nuclear weapon (393) nuclear security (138) Lloyd Austin (231)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 