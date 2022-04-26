Nuclear rhetoric of Russian Federation is very dangerous, everyone loses in nuclear war, - head of Pentagon Austin
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin insists that Russia's nuclear rhetoric is "very dangerous" - all parties lose in a nuclear war.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"You have heard me say more than once that such rhetoric is very dangerous and doesn't help. Nobody wants to see a nuclear war take place. It is a war in which all parties lose," he said.
