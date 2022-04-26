Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 18:00 on April 26

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 26.

The information states: "Sixty-second day of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Groups of enemy troops are conducting an offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone. The main goal remains the encirclement and defeat of the Allied Forces, the establishment of full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the provision of a land corridor with the occupied Crimea.

The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure.

In the Slobozhansky direction, enemy groups from the 6th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets continue to partially block Kharkiv and fire on it.

In the Izium direction, enemy units and subdivisions of the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th and 35th All-Military Armies, the 68th Army Corps, and the Airborne Forces, supported by artillery, are advancing in the direction of Barvinkove. In order to reconnoiter the positions of our troops, the enemy continues to use drones in this area.

In the areas of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the Russian occupiers continue to hold field camps to restore combat readiness and train units.

According to available information, up to five battalion tactical groups of the enemy are near the state border of Ukraine in this area.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is taking active action along almost the entire line of contact. The main efforts are focused on taking control of Rubizhne, Popasna, and Mariinka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, as part of the regrouping of troops in the direction of Kreminna, the occupiers moved to a tank battalion from the 90th Panzer Division, as well as a pontoon-bridge unit from the 12th separate engineering brigade of the Central Military District.

To develop the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Lyman, the enemy is building up a group of troops.

Russian invaders don't stop artillery shelling and airstrikes on Mariupol. The blocking of units of our troops near the Azovstal plant continues.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to hold the occupied frontier, in some areas it tries unsuccessfully to improve the tactical position and improves the engineering equipment of its positions. Carries out the shelling of positions of our armies.

In the territory of the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, units of the operational group of Russian troops have been put on full alert, and the security forces have been transferred to a reinforced model of service.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

"Ukrainian defenders are defending themselves and continue to systematically inflict losses on the Russian occupiers."