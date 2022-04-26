Racists fired three missiles in Odesa region, no one was injured, - RMA

Today, the Russian occupiers fired three missiles at the Odesa region.

The head of the Odesa regional military administration Maxim Marchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, the enemy fired three missiles at the region. One of them hit the bridge across the Belgorod-Dniester firth, the other fell nearby. And the third fell into the water. No one was injured.

By its actions, the enemy is trying to cut off part of the Odesa region and create tensions amid the events in Transnistria. Ask you not to succumb to any possible provocations of the Russians and attempts to intimidate the residents of Odessa region with such terrorist acts," he said.

