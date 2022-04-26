Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense with Western Countries will meet monthly - Austin

At the meeting, they discussed long-term support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This was stated by the Head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am proud to announce that today's meeting will become the monthly Contact Group on Ukraine's defense. The Contact Group will be a tool for countries of goodwill to step up efforts, coordinate assistance, and focus on winning today's fight and the fight of the future," he emphasized.

According to Austin, today's meeting discussed long-term support for Ukraine's defense capabilities, including what this requires from the defense-industrial spheres of the participating countries.

The participants will provide other details later.

