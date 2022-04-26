Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense with Western Countries will meet monthly - Austin
At the meeting, they discussed long-term support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.
This was stated by the Head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"I am proud to announce that today's meeting will become the monthly Contact Group on Ukraine's defense. The Contact Group will be a tool for countries of goodwill to step up efforts, coordinate assistance, and focus on winning today's fight and the fight of the future," he emphasized.
According to Austin, today's meeting discussed long-term support for Ukraine's defense capabilities, including what this requires from the defense-industrial spheres of the participating countries.
The participants will provide other details later.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password