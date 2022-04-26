In Eastern direction on April 26, 5 occupant attacks were repulsed, up to 100 Rashists, 6 tanks, 1 SPA, 5 APC-IFVs were destroyed, - OC "East"
On April 26, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed five attacks by Russian fascist troops in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East"
According to Censor.NЕТ, this states in Facebook OC "East".
The report notes: "There was also a concentration of automotive equipment, after which the artillery units fired at it. The fighting resulted in the destruction of up to 100 personnel, 6 tanks, 4 IFVs, 1 APC, 1 MTLB, 1 SPA, 3 mortars, 13 APs and 1 CAT.
