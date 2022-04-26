Occupation "mayor" and about 30 of his guards killed in explosion at Kreminna Mayor's Office - Haidai
During an explosion in temporarily occupied Kreminna, the so-called "people's mayor" was killed
This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The number of Rashists who attended Kobzon's concert at the Kreminna City Council is considerable. There were about 30 security guards only. The Rashists have focused their efforts on Rubizhne and Popasna. In particular, they want to approach Severodonetsk and Lysychansk via Zolote.
But our troops repel all their attacks. the Russians are unable to advance.
The so-called "people's mayor" was killed in the building of the Kreminna mayor's office. The orcs don't have a reserve mayor," states the report.
