Enemy conducts active actions along entire line of contact in Donbas. Artillery fire and air bombs dropped on Mariupol - General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the situation in Donbass.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is taking active action along almost the entire line of contact. The main efforts are focused on taking control of Rubizhne, Popasna and Marinka.

On the Severodonetsk direction, as part of the regrouping of troops, in the direction of Kreminna, the occupants moved in a tank battalion from parts of the 90th Tank Division, as well as a pontoon-bridge unit from the 12th Separate Engineering Brigade of the Central Military District.

In order to develop the offensive in the direction of Lyman, the enemy is building up a group of troops.

The Russian invaders do not stop shelling and air strikes on Mariupol. The blockade of our troops near the Azovstal plant continues.

Read more: 6 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbas. Destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 units of armored vehicles