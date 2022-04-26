As a result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, three people were killed and six wounded - Kyrylenko

Russian occupants continue shelling the territories of Donetsk region. Three people were killed and six were wounded.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On April 26, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: Lyman, New York and May. Six more were injured.

It was possible to clarify the information about 1 wounded in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established at the moment, " the statement reads.

