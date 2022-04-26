ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6968 visitors online
News War
1 455 0

As a result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region, three people were killed and six wounded - Kyrylenko

донеччина

Russian occupants continue shelling the territories of Donetsk region. Three people were killed and six were wounded.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On April 26, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk: Lyman, New York and May. Six more were injured.

It was possible to clarify the information about 1 wounded in Mariupol, but the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha cannot be established at the moment, " the statement reads.

See more: Russian troops launched missile strikes on Avdiivka. At Mariinka direction Armed Forces repulsed attempt of attack of occupiers, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

Author: 

Donetska region (3762) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 