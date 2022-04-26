UN ready to work with Russian and Ukrainian military to create humanitarian corridor from Azovstal - Guterres at meeting with Putin

UN Secretary General António Guterres at a meeting with Putin proposed the creation of a joint group of representatives of the world organization, Russia and Ukraine to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Russian Іnterfax.

According to Gutteres, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are ready to work with the Russian and Ukrainian militaries to evacuate civilians from Mariupol.

"The idea is that we need to work cooperatively, together with the armed forces of both Russia and Ukraine, to solve the problem once and forever. This will be the initial operation to evacuate civilians from the plant (Azovstal)," explained Guterres.

He also stated that the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity is not in accordance with the UN charter.

"We firmly believe that violating the territorial integrity of any country is totally inconsistent with the UN Charter. We are deeply concerned about what is happening now. We believe that there has been an invasion of Ukrainian territory," Guterres said.

He also expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. "We support the dialogue between the two countries and support Turkey's good will in promoting this approach. But our main task as far as the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is to solve and improve this situation," he emphasized.

"I understand the dissatisfaction that you have. In our view, this frustration must be resolved based on the various instruments offered by the UN charter," Gutteres stressed.

