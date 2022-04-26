Russia seeks to tear apart center and east of Europe, so free world will help Ukraine even more, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's war against Ukraine is just the beginning.

He stated this in vіdeo message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"There are almost no people left in the free world who don't understand that Russia's war against Ukraine is only the beginning. The final goal of Russia's leadership is not just to seize the territory of Ukraine, but to tear apart all of central and eastern Europe and strike a global blow to democracy.

So the free world has a right to defend itself. And that is why it will help Ukraine even more," the Head of State said.

