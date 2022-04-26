Most Russians will have to pay with poverty for aggressive policy of their leadership, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that the time will come when Russia will have to admit that peace is needed.

The Head of State said this in an evening video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today Russian troops continued rocket attacks on our territory. In particular, in the Odessa region. They continued to attack our troops near Kharkiv, in Donbass. They are trying to pretend that there is supposedly new power in Kherson and parts of Zaporizhzhia Region. They change the flags, show some suicides in the role. And what does this give Russia? Only new losses.

There will be a new sanctions package from the European Union. There will be even more restrictions on trade. It is inevitable that the vast majority of the world will reject Russian oil and other Russian energy carriers. No adequate country will want to invite "Rosatom" to cooperate. Most Russians will have to pay the price of poverty for the aggressive policy of the leadership of their state. And every, I emphasize, every war criminal and collaborator we will identify, find and bring to justice. The longer and tougher this war, the more resources will be expended, not only by us, but also by the world, to establish justice and punish all those responsible. The time will come when Russia too will have to admit that peace is needed," the President stressed.

