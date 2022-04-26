On April 26, 1 Russian aircraft, 1 helicopter, 2 cruise missiles and 2 drones shot down - Air Forces

State air defense continues to destroy the enemy in the air.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by the Air Force Command in Facebook.

The message notes: "During the day on April 26, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, Ground Forces, and Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit at least seven aerial targets: 1 aircraft (Su-25); 1 helicopter (Ka-52); 2 cruise missiles; 3 UAVs (probably "Orlan-10").

Military transport, fighter, bomber, and attack aviation of the Air Force continues to perform missions in the airspace of Ukraine.

During sudden airstrikes using various types of equipment, the Russian occupiers suffer significant losses in their positions. As a result of air strikes a lot of enemy vehicles and manpower were destroyed!

Watch more: On April 25, 3 planes, 3 cruise missiles and 4 drones were shot down, - Air Force Command. VIDEO