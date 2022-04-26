Today, occupiers launched missiles that flew over NPP. Are they making threats or are they targeting them? - Zelensky

The Russian occupiers are not aware of what Chernobyl is and how dangerous rockets can be flying over a nuclear power plant.

This was stated in video message of President Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Not only Ukrainians, but also Belarusians, Russians and others were involved in eliminating the consequences of the Chernobyl accident in 1986. That disaster should also be told about in Russian schools. Should have been reminded in Russia every year on April 26, as they do all over the civilized world.

Instead, right today they launched three missiles against Ukraine, so that they flew directly over the units of our nuclear power plants. And there were three nuclear power plants at once. Over Zaporizhzhya, Khmelnitsky and South Ukraine NPPs. What is it? Are they threatening? Or are they targeting? There are no words.

It turns out they don't realize what Chernobyl is. At all, explained the President.

