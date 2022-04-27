Russia is trying to show Moldova what will happen to it if it continues to support Ukraine - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia threatens Moldova because of the republic's support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the Head of State stated this at a press conference with IAEA Head Raphael Grossi.

"What the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said today. I completely agree with her, we have the same opinion about this situation. I also discussed all this in detail today with the Romanian Prime Minister and his delegation, who were at our meeting. We see clearly some things official, some unofficial, we exchange some or other data.

We clearly understand that this is one of the steps of the Russian Federation. The special services are working there, it's not about fake news anymore. Of course, for what, to destabilize the region. To threaten Moldova, they show that if Moldova supports Ukraine, there will be some or other steps.

As for those or other Russian troops that have been permanently present in the temporarily occupied territory of Moldova, namely Transnistria, for many years. We know that they are on constant alert, waiting for orders, but we understand their power and the AFU is ready for them and they are not afraid of them.

