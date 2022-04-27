In Belgorod region of Russian Federation explosions were heard, ammunition depot caught fire. VIDEO

The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that in the area of ​​the village of Stara Nelidovka, according to preliminary information, an ammunition depot is on fire.

As Censor.NET reports, Gladkov declared it.

"I woke up at about 3:35 am to a loud explosion-like sound. While writing this message, three more explosions were heard. I had just contacted the head of the Golovinsky village, Denis Zolotukhin. According to preliminary data, an ammunition depot is burning near the village of Stara Nelidovka, "the Russian governor said.

He also noted that there is no destruction of residential buildings and houses. In addition, there are no civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, a video of outbreaks over the Belgorod region has appeared online.

