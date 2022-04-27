Operational information as of 6:00 on April 27 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 26.

Thus, the sixty-third day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy's offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone continue to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to maintain the overland corridor with the occupied Crimea.

The greatest activity of the occupying forces is observed in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

The enemy is taking measures to replenish its units that suffered casualties during hostilities. In particular, by removing it from storage in warehouses and bases of military districts. Transportation of equipment to the territory of Ukraine is usually carried out by rail.

The occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on residential neighborhoods in Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to launch air strikes and hit the infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv with artillery.

In the Izium direction, units of the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th General Army of the Western Military District, the 35th General Army, and the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and Airborne Forces are conducting offensive operations in the direction of Barvinkovo. The enemy captured the northeastern outskirts of the settlement of Velyka Komyshuvakha, and also took control of the settlement of Zavody.

In order to increase the grouping of troops, the occupiers transferred from the territory of the Belgorod region to the city of Izyum in two battalion tactical groups from the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces. In addition, in the areas of settlements of the Belgorod region, the enemy deployed two missile divisions of operational and tactical missile weapons "Iskander-M".

In the Donetsk direction, enemy units are conducting active operations along almost the entire line of contact. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on offensive operations in the Severodonetsk, Popasna, and Kurakhiv areas in order to take full control of Popasna, Rubizhne, and the development of the offensive on the Lyman, Severodonetsk, and Slovyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy established control over the settlement of Zarichne and carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Yampil.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the invaders established control over the settlement of Novotoshkivske and launched an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Nyzhne and Orikhove.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy is exerting massive fire and blocking our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. In the city, the occupiers continue to carry out filtering measures against the civilian population.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the enemy is using the available forces and means to focus its main efforts on maintaining the previously occupied frontiers and exerting fire on the positions of our troops. In the Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia directions the enemy tries to improve the tactical position. To this end, it regroups units, increases the system of fire damage, and conducts air reconnaissance.

The occupiers are carrying out filtration measures in the areas of the settlements of Kiselivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region with the help of Rosguard units.

In the Tavriya direction, enemy units carry out engineering equipment for positions and replenishment of reserves.

There are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions.

"Our soldiers have hit seven air targets the day before: a Su-25 plane, a Ka-52 helicopter, three operational-tactical drones, and two cruise missiles.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts alone, nine enemy attacks have been repulsed in the past 24 hours, nine tanks, eleven artillery systems, four units of special and seventeen units of armored vehicles, three units of special engineering, and sixteen units of motor vehicles, four tankers and one anti-aircraft gun were destroyed.

Military Transport, Fighter, Bomber, and Assault Aviation of the Air Force continues to perform tasks in the airspace of Ukraine.

During the sudden air raids, the Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in their positions. As a result of airstrikes, a lot of enemy equipment and manpower were destroyed," the General Staff said.