About 400 appeals about cases of rape by Russian occupiers have already been received, - Denisova

The Office of the Ombudsman receives complaints from citizens about cases of sexual violence by Russian aggressors. To date, there are about 400 such appeals.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova in an interview with "Suspilne Novyny", a video of which she posted on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"There are such appeals from the Kherson region now. Where the connection is renewed, people tell. And if there is no connection, how will they call?" said Denisova.

According to her, calls to the "hotline" of the Commissioner on the need for psychological assistance began to arrive when in late March, the Ukrainian military began to liberate the cities of the Kyiv region and residents were able to safely get out of the basement. People confessed to being victims of sexual violence by the invaders.

The Office of the Ombudsman received about 400 such appeals from April 1 to 14, and they continue to be received, Denisova said.

"Our 5 psychologists are not coping with this load. So I asked UNICEF to almost double the number of psychologists, to ensure that the care is of good quality and that there is no burnout, including those psychologists who receive such appeals day and night. And these cases are very terrible, "the ombudsman stressed.

According to her, the task of the Ombudsman's Office is to record such facts, determine the compliance of the actions of the Russian aggressors with international humanitarian law and compliance with the Geneva Conventions and their protocols, and tell the world about it. Investigative actions will be done later.

The Commissioner also expressed the view that sexual violence may affect the desire or ability of girls and women to have children, and this shows signs of genocide.

Read more: Occupiers planned to kill, rape and torture Ukrainians beforehand - Venedyktova