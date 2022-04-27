Residents of Voronezh and Kursk woke up to sounds of explosions and air defense: "Probably, the racket arrived". VIDEO

In addition to the Russian Belgorod, the sounds of explosions and air defense operations, which in Russia are called "claps", were heard this night in Kursk and Voronezh.

This was reported by Censor.NET, the sounds of "claps" are confirmed by the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit

The governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit also reported on the work of the air defense system. Tonight, at 2:45 a.m., many Kursk residents heard "claps." Details of the incident are being clarified. According to preliminary data, the air defense system worked. "In addition, the assistant operative on duty in Voronezh also said that there were two "claps "in the area of ​​Shilovo. Residents of the Shilovo microdistrict say on social media that at about 4:40 a.m. "air defenses worked twice in the sky."

The Russians themselves, in the videos they post on the Internet, speak more eloquently about explosions and missiles.

"It exploded, the shock wave exploded, the alarms worked ... Probably, the racket arrived," said a resident of Kursk about the explosions in the city.

