In Ukraine because of armed aggression of Russian Federation 217 children were lost, 393 are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 610 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data, as of the morning of April 27, the number of child victims has not changed - 217. The number of injured has increased - to more than 393.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 129, Kyiv - 114, Kharkiv - 93, Chernihiv - 66, Kherson - 44, Mykolaiv - 43, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 27, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15. It became known that on March 20, as a result of shelling by the aggressor country of Mariupol, Donetsk region, a 9-year-old child was injured, and on March 23 - an 8-year-old. The occupiers took the children to Russia. So far, they have been returned to Ukraine, they are being treated at the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv," the statement reads.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

It is also reported that as a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces, 1,508 educational institutions were damaged, with 102 of them completely destroyed.

