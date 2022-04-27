Missile strike in Odesa region: Russian troops again fired on bridge across Dniester estuary, it was destroyed (updated)

Russian troops again launched a missile strike on the bridge across the Dniester estuary in the Odesa region.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Alexander Kamyshin.

"Today at 6:45 a.m. a second rocket attack on the same bridge across the Dniester estuary in the Odesa region. There are no injured railway workers. We will be able to determine the degree of infrastructure damage after the air alarm is over," the statement said.

This information was confirmed on Telegram by a spokesman for the regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk.

"Odesa region. Repeated rocket fire on the bridge across the Dniester estuary. The bridge was destroyed," Bratchuk said.