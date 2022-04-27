Troops of Russian Federation inflicted airstrikes on Hirsky community in Luhansk region, many destructions, at least one person was lost, - RMA

This morning, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the Hirsky community. As a result, at least one person died.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"From 5:00 Russian troops are continuously shelling the settlements of the Hirskoyi community. They use "Grad" and artillery. Many destructions, the body of one victim has already been found. The search continues. The power substation in Hirskom also burned down, "he said.

See more: Enemy high-precision strike drone "Kub-BLA" was shot down in Luhansk region yesterday. PHOTOS