Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 22.4 thousand people, 185 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 939 tanks and 2,342 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 27, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 22.4 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 22,400 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 939 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2342 (+34) units,

artillery systems - 421 (+5) units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 149 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 71 (+2) units,

aircraft - 185 (+1) units,

helicopters - 155 (+1) units,

automotive equipment - 1666 (+23) units,

ships / boats - 8 (+0) units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76 (+0),

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 207 (+2).

Special equipment - 31 (+0).

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4 (+0).

"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Kurakhiv and Izyum directions. The data are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.