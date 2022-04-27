Troops of Russian Federation strike artillery and mortar blows on residential areas of Kharkiv and region, for days 3 are lost and 15 are wounded, - RMA

The Russians continue to strike artillery and mortar strikes in residential areas of Kharkiv and the region.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, in Kharkiv that night there were several hits in residential buildings of Kyiv district, in particular in the 9-storey house, during the day they hit the buildings of Saltivka, Pivnichna Saltivka, Oleksiyivky.

In addition, as noted, shelling continued in Zolochev, Dergachi, and Chuguev. A total of 15 were wounded and 3 killed in Kharkiv and the districts of the region.

"Information about the alleged dropping of phosphorus bombs was spread on social networks. The Kharkiv Defense Headquarters doesn't confirm such information. No flights of enemy aircraft and drones over Kharkiv have been recorded. We are actively working to restore critical infrastructure. The government has agreed to direct funds for work in cooperation with local communities," the head of the region wrote.

In addition, he reports that active fighting continues in the Izium direction. The enemy continues to test our Armed Forces for strength.