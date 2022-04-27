In Lviv region, SBI is searching relatives of Medvedchuk and Kozak. PHOTOS

In Lviv and the region, investigative actions are taking place in apartments, houses and industrial enterprises owned by Taras Kozak's family, as well as Viktor Medvedchuk's brother Serhiy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the press center of the SBI.

Searches are conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings on suspicion of abuse of power and violation of the rules of protection or use of subsoil (Article 364, Article 240 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Relatives of Kozak and Medvedchuk are the subjects of criminal proceedings for illegal sand mining in two quarries in Lviv region.

Investigative actions continue. During a search of one of the apartments belonging to Taras Kozak's wife alone, investigators seized more than 108,000 US dollars, 8,500 euros, 18.6 thousand Russian rubles, real estate documents and bank cards.











The SBI notes that the purpose of the investigation is to establish the illegally acquired property of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak and their relatives, his subsequent arrest, and to document the involvement of entities in financing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.