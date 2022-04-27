Operational information of AFU General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 27

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 27.

The message notes: "The sixty-third day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The Russian Federation does not stop its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy continues its offensive in the Eastern operating zone in order to establish full control of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to maintain a land corridor between the above-mentioned territories and occupied Crimea.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya and Siversk directions, and no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

In Slobozhansk direction the enemy carried out systematic artillery fire, including multiple rocket launchers, on the cities of Kharkiv and Dergachi and the settlement of Prudyanka.

In the Izyum - Barvinkovo direction, the occupants attempted an offensive near Nova Dmytrivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops along the line of contact with mortars and artillery.

The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defenses of our troops in the Kurakhovo area.

In the South Bug direction, units of the occupation troops, under cover of artillery fire, continue to improve engineering equipment of positions, replenish supplies of materiel, ammunition and fuel, and conduct aerial reconnaissance. The Russian occupiers tried to improve the tactical position of their troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhya. There was no luck, they withdrew with losses.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv Region, near the village of Levkivka, Izyum District, the enemy organized a collection point for damaged equipment, where military equipment is repaired and restored. The Russian invaders continue to conduct so-called "filtration measures" in certain settlements temporarily outside the control of the Ukrainian authorities.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhya region, the occupants are inspecting the homes of local residents in order to identify the locations of representatives of the Ukrainian security forces. They conduct a census of the local population, and it is prohibited to move around the temporarily occupied territory without identity documents.

On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the occupants are preparing for the so-called referendum, printing ballots and specifying the personal data of the local citizens of Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian invaders continue to block civilians from leaving the occupied territory.

In the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, due to numerous provocations from Russia, a "red" level of terrorist danger was introduced. Personnel of power structures were transferred to "barracks state", control at checkpoints was strengthened, and preparations for the May 9 festive parade were cancelled.

The enemy is demoralized. Personal documents are being confiscated from personnel brought in to replenish losses from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, which will make it impossible to identify these individuals in the case of death. There are more and more cases of enemy soldiers finding new ways to avoid participating in combat operations. Personnel are resorting to desertion, surrender and self-inflicted injuries.

