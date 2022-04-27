ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7620 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
14 612 13

Enemy unsuccessfully attempted attack on Nova Dmytrivka in Izium-Barvinkovo direction, - General Staff

харківщина

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information about the situation in the Slobozhansky direction.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

In Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out systematic artillery fire, including multiple rocket launchers, on the cities of Kharkiv and Dergachi and the settlement of Prudyanka.

On the Izyum - Barvinkovo direction, the occupants attempted an offensive near Nova Dmytrivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses and withdrew.

Read more: Operational information of AFU General Staff on Russian invasion as of 18:00 on April 27

Author: 

Russian Army (9806) Armed Forces HQ (4347) Izyum (135)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 