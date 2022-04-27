Enemy unsuccessfully attempted attack on Nova Dmytrivka in Izium-Barvinkovo direction, - General Staff
The General Staff of the AFU released operational information about the situation in the Slobozhansky direction.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.
In Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out systematic artillery fire, including multiple rocket launchers, on the cities of Kharkiv and Dergachi and the settlement of Prudyanka.
On the Izyum - Barvinkovo direction, the occupants attempted an offensive near Nova Dmytrivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses and withdrew.
