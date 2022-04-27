Ukrainian warriors have been mastering western weapons for a while now - Reznikov

Now the training programs will be scaled up and extended even to weapons and equipment, the provision of which to Ukraine has not yet been politically decided.

This was stated in Facebook by the Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"For a long time we have been convincing our partners that it is reasonable to provide Ukraine with Western-made weapons that meet NATO standards as support. The switch to Western calibers and equipment is a strategic decision that has finally been made," the Minister said.

According to Reznikov, Ukrainian soldiers have been mastering Western weapons for some time.

"We have not advertised this work in order to provide comfort to our partners. Now the training programs will be scaled up and extended even to those types of weapons and equipment, on the provision of which to Ukraine there are no political decisions yet. When these decisions are made, which I personally have no doubt, we will be ready.

By the way, there is already a fascinating experience. Our artillerymen, who were training on a 155-mm self-propelled artillery gun at a training range in one of the countries, hit the target of the first shot. And then they helped their foreign colleagues to improve the computer program controlling this SPA. Which made a corresponding impression. After all, our soldiers have experience in war, in real battles, where the price of a mistake is life," the Defense Minister added.

Read more: Lithuania still has weapons that can be handed over to Ukraine, - commander of Armed Forces Rupshis