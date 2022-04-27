ENG
As result of occupant shelling in Donetsk region one civilian was killed, 8 more were wounded - Kyrylenko

The Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region, killing one civilian.

This was announced in Telegram by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On April 27, the Russians killed one civilian in the Donetsk region - in Mariinka. 8 more people were injured in the shelling.

In addition, 2 people injured in Luhansk region received medical care in Bakhmut, " the statement reads.

