European Commission agreed to remove for year all duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports - Zelensky. VIDEO

An important decision of the European Union is being prepared. The European Commission has agreed to remove all duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports for a year, as well as to suspend anti-dumping tariffs.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I discussed the details of this proposal with President Ursula von der Leyen today. I thank her personally and all our European friends for this step. It is now that it will allow us to preserve to the maximum economic activity in Ukraine, our national production", - the message says.

