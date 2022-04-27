Russia is trying to provoke a global price crisis for chaos on all major markets - Zelensky

Sufficient exports of Ukrainian products to European and global markets will be a powerful anti-crisis tool.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the eveninig video message у вечірньому відеозверненні, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia is trying to provoke a global price crisis. To start chaos on all basic markets and especially on the food market. Ukrainian exports will help stabilize markets. Consequently, it benefits not only us, but all Europeans. Residents of all countries that could be hit by Russia's destructive ambitions.

New partner solutions for liberalization of our exports are on the way.

We will also agree with the European Union on how to increase the potential of transport corridors on our western border," he emphasized.

