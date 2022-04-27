In Eastern direction 3 attacks of Russians were repulsed, 75 occupants, 1 IFV and 1 UAV were destroyed, - OC "East"

In Eastern direction the enemy launched three attacks on our soldiers' positions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "During the day, April 27, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East" Russian fascist troops conducted 3 attacks, the fighting continues.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 75; IFV - 1; AP - 2; UAV - 2".

