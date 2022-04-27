ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9782 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 281 8

In Donbass, 6 enemy attacks were repelled, 5 tanks, 21 units of armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

донецька,техніка

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff press service.

The message notes: "During the current day, April 27, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repelled 6 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 tanks, one artillery system, 21 units of armored vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, one vehicle and one anti-aircraft system.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one cruise missile and three "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

Read more: During April 26 in Donbas repulsed 9 enemy attacks, destroyed 9 tanks, 11 artillery systems, 14 units of armored vehicles - JFO Staff

Author: 

Donbas (4713) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 