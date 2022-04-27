In Donbass, 6 enemy attacks were repelled, 5 tanks, 21 units of armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff
In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff press service.
The message notes: "During the current day, April 27, the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repelled 6 attacks of the enemy. Thanks to proficient actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5 tanks, one artillery system, 21 units of armored vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, one vehicle and one anti-aircraft system.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one cruise missile and three "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password