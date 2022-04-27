"More than fifty hits in half an hour": Rashists shelling Esman community in Sumy region

Russian occupiers in the Sumy region fired the Esman community.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The Esman Community. Russia is again provocatively shelling our territories with mortars. More than fifty attacks in the last half an hour. Casualties are being clarified," the message reads.

