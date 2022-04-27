Russian troops destroyed more than 18 thousand infrastructure facilities in Ukraine - President's Office

In Ukraine, more than 18,000 objects of infrastructure were destroyed as a result of hostilities during the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was said by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, dedicated to the reconstruction and modernization of the country, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of today, we have more than 18 thousand objects of infrastructure destroyed," he noted.

Tymoshenko stressed that the priority of the Ukrainian authorities is to create a database of the needs of all settlements in the country and to develop a concept for the reconstruction of each of them.

According to him, currently there are 14 clusters of infrastructure in need of restoration or modernization. We are talking about the destroyed, residential, educational, medical, sports, road, railway infrastructure, as well as administrative buildings, landscaping, networks (water, heat, gas, electricity, public transport, airports, security of each community and special projects-memorials).

The Deputy Head of the OP clarified that data from each affected community is being collected now. Tymoshenko assured that by May 5 at the latest, the authorities will be able to receive the first versions of reconstruction for each of the regions.

