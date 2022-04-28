On April 27, aircraft, 6 drones and 1 cruise missile were destroyed - Air Forces

The Air Force Command released information on the number of targets hit during April 27.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Air Force Command.

The report notes: "During the day on April 27, Air Force and Ground Forces anti-aircraft missile units hit 8 air targets: 1 aircraft (presumably Su-34); 1 cruise missile (pictured); 6 UAVs.

Air Force aviation continues to perform special tasks in the skies of Ukraine. It carries out transportation, airspace patrols, covers ground troops and air strikes against the occupants.

