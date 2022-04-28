U.S. exploring possibility of declaring Russia sponsor of terrorism - Blinken

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering calling Russia a sponsor of terrorism.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Wall Street Journal, this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

At a U.S. Senate hearing, he said: "I have no doubt, Senator, that the Russians are terrorizing the Ukrainian people."

At the same time, according to Blinken, it should be determined whether the Kremlin's actions meet the legal standards for recognizing the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism.

