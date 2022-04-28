Enemy is increasing pace of offensive and exerts fire in almost all directions - General Staff

The aggressor continues to increase the pace of the offensive and provide fire in almost all directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The enemy is increasing the pace of the offensive operation. In almost all directions, the Russian occupiers are carrying out the intense fire. The greatest activity is observed in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions," the statement said.

The enemy didn't conduct active offensive operations in the Volyn and Polissya areas.

In the Siverskom direction, the enemy is trying to restrain the reserves of the Armed Forces and prevent their movement to the Eastern Operational Zone.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy group continues to strike and fire artillery on the city of Kharkiv. The main efforts of the occupiers are focused on the Izium direction. The enemy is trying to launch an offensive in the directions of Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka and Andriivka - Velyka Komyshuvakha.

The enemy continues to take active action in the Donetsk direction.

To surround the group of troops of the Defense Forces "the enemy has improved its tactical position, trying to develop an offensive on the village of Lyman. The invaders are carrying out preparatory measures for forcing the Seversky Donets River. "

In the Severodonetsk direction, the aggressor is attacking the village of Orikhove.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted intense fire in order to capture Maryinka and Ocheretyn.

In the Kurakhiv direction, with the support of artillery, the occupiers are conducting an offensive in the directions of Staromayorske - Velyka Novosilka and Lyubimivka - Zelene Pole.

In the Tavriya direction, the occupiers "continue to use Melitopol airfield for the base and flight of Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopters, and Mi-8 transport and combat aircraft."

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kherson-Mykolayiv and Kherson-Kryvyi Rih directions.

"As a result of the assault, the enemy established itself in the area of ​​the settlement of Tavriyske. Trying to carry out fire damage on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka and Nova Zorya. In the areas of the settlements Stanislav and Molodetske are increasing the units of jet and barrel artillery, "the General Staff reports.

To correct and assess the results of the fire damage, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Zatoka.