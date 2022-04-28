ENG
Russians near Donetsk executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender, - US special envoy Van Shaak

The United States has reliable information that the Russian military executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender in Donetsk.

This was announced by US Special Envoy for International Justice Beth Van Shaak at a UN meeting, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrainian Pravda.

"We now have reliable information that a Russian military unit operating on the outskirts of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender instead of detaining them.

If this is true, it would be a violation of the basic principle of the law of war: the prohibition of arbitrary punishment of civilians and combatants who have surrendered, injuries or other forms of disability," she said.

