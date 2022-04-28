Ukraine's aid needs to be doubled, - British Foreign Secretary Truss said

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Liz Truss stated that Ukraine's allies need to double their support for the country in its fight against Russian aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the British government, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We must redouble our support for Ukraine, and we must also adhere to the unity shown during this crisis. The war in Ukraine is our war, it is everyone's war because Ukraine's victory is a strategic imperative for all of us," Truss said.

She added that today, in addition to heavy weapons, Ukrainian troops also need heavy weapons and aircraft.

"Heavy weapons, tanks, planes - digging deep into our reserves, increasing production. We need to do all this. Because of our sanctions, Russia has already faced the first default of foreign debt in a century. We need to move on. Putin should have nowhere to finance this terrible war. This means stopping oil and gas imports once and for all," said Truss.

According to her, it is also necessary to provide support to the Ukrainian people.

"It means helping refugees, it means delivering food, medicine, and other necessities and keeping the economy afloat," the minister added.

Truss also called for the Putin regime to be held accountable for its heinous crimes.

"We will go further (with the support of Ukraine. - Ed.) and faster to oust Russia from all over Ukraine," - said Truss.