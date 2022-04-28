Russian Black Sea Fleet, despite loss of "Moskva" and "Saratov", retains ability to strike at Ukraine, - British Defense Ministry

Russia's Black Sea Fleet, despite the loss of ships, retains the ability to strike at Ukrainian and coastal targets.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday morning, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrayinsku pravdu.

It is noted that at this time in the Black Sea operational zone are about 20 ships of the Russian Navy, including submarines.

The Bosphorus remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, making Russia unable to replace the lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.

"Despite the disgraceful losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, the Russian Black Sea Fleet remains able to strike at Ukrainian and coastal targets," the statement said.