Since beginning of Russian invasion, 3 million people from Ukraine have left Poland, border guards said

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 3 million people have left Ukraine to Poland.

This was reported by the Polish Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

On Wednesday, 24.8 thousand people arrived from Ukraine to Poland, and 18.4 thousand people from Poland to Ukraine.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, Polish border guards have registered 904 thousand people traveling to Ukraine.

There is no official information on how many refugees remained in Poland and how many left for other EU countries.

