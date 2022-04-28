23 646 74
German Bundestag has approved provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine
Today, April 28, the German Bundestag approved the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
586 out of 693 deputies present voted for it, 100 were "against", and 7 "abstained".
The decision was preceded by almost 70 minutes of debate.
The provision of weapons was supported by the ruling coalition parties and the CDU/CSU opposition bloc.
