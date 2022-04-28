ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10557 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
23 646 74

German Bundestag has approved provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine

германия,бундестаг,фрг

Today, April 28, the German Bundestag approved the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

586 out of 693 deputies present voted for it, 100 were "against", and 7 "abstained".

The decision was preceded by almost 70 minutes of debate.

The provision of weapons was supported by the ruling coalition parties and the CDU/CSU opposition bloc.

Read more: Your resistance inspired free world - head of Pentagon Austin is convinced that Ukraine can win war with Russia

Author: 

Germany (1561) weapons (2961) aid (2505) the Bundestag (50)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 