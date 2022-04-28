Putin may seek opportunities to strengthen in Ukraine, as in 2014 - British Defense Secretary Wallace

Russian President Vladimir Putin may try to bolster his achievements in Ukraine and become a kind of "cancer" on her body.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think this is definitely a case where Putin, defeated in almost all his goals, can look for ways to keep what he has, like digging and strengthening, as he did in 2014. Becoming a kind of cancer on bodies of Ukraine and complicate its removal from fortified positions," Wallace said.

Read more: Russian Black Sea Fleet, despite loss of "Moskva" and "Saratov", retains ability to strike at Ukraine, - British Defense Ministry

That is why, according to the official, to prevent this from happening, Great Britain should help Ukraine fight Putin.

"His latest statements show that he, almost in despair, wants to expand his intervention through threats or, indeed, potential provocations," Wallace said.