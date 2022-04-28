The occupiers continue to fire on Kharkiv and Kharkiv district, there are dead and wounded, - Synehuiov

Once again, civilians in the Kharkiv region are suffering from shelling by the occupiers!

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, in the Kharkiv district, Russians are attacking civilian infrastructure, streets of settlements, squares, and even cemeteries.

"As a result of the strikes in one of the settlements of the district, the building collapsed. According to preliminary data, the people who were rescued from the rubble have minor injuries, so there is no need for hospitalization. As of now, there are 4 wounded and 1 dead in the Kharkiv district. The information is being clarified. Emergency physicians and rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working on the spot, "said Synehubiv.

In addition, he reports that half an hour ago, the Russians struck in one of the eastern districts of Kharkiv. 2 victims, and 1 person, unfortunately, died.

"Dear citizens of Kharkiv, don't ignore the alarm signals!

The occupiers continue to brutally and insidiously inflict artillery and mortar strikes on residential areas of Kharkiv. Without the need - don't leave the shelter. The shelling continues," the head of the region summed up.

